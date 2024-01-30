abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,639 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $30,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,095,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after buying an additional 493,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.