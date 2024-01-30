Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,227 shares of company stock valued at $11,263,473 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $373.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.77 and its 200-day moving average is $324.98. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $375.73. The company has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

