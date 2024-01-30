Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $204,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSMO. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 123,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

