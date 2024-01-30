Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $298,000 Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lear by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.59 and a 200 day moving average of $138.06. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

