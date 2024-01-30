Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 787 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of JEF opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

