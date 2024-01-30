Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,032,000 after acquiring an additional 147,722 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 131,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 104,218 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TM opened at $201.67 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $202.00. The stock has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

