Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,307 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth $1,119,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 16.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 28.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 409,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,406 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 9.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,496,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 133,323 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. GSK’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

