Addison Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.2 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

NYSE IRM opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

