Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Stock Position Lifted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) by 1,253.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Global X Clean Water ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $726,000.

AQWA stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.143 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Clean Water ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

