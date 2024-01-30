iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Stock Up 0.2 %

JXI opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $132.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

