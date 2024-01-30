Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after acquiring an additional 444,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,403,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $216.69 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.69. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

