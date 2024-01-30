Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $493.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $493.77. The stock has a market cap of $381.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.70.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

