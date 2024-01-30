Addison Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 124.8% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $176.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average of $156.89. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $176.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

