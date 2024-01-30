Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,675 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Barclays by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

