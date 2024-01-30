UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in UBS Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,603,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,909,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,140,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,477,000 after buying an additional 2,352,289 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

