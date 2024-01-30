Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 256 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.1 %

NXPI stock opened at $217.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.61. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.