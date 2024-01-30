DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 233,172 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,470 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $152.03 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $155.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average of $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Get Our Latest Report on DKS

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

