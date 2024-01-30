Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $940,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 83,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 224,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $504.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $531.16 and its 200 day moving average is $517.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $466.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

