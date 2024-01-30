Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

