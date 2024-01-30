Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,023,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,948 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 137,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

