Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLNC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Shares of FLNC opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

