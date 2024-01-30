Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $186.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

