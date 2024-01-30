Equitable Trust Co. Sells 3,360 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BP by 52.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 375,191 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in BP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 952,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth about $20,940,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BP shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.43.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

