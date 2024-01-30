Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 39.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 45,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Entergy by 21.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Entergy by 8.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 61,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Entergy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Entergy by 40.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 560,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,849,000 after purchasing an additional 161,209 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.15. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ETR shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

