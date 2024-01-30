Equitable Trust Co. Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in eBay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in eBay by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

