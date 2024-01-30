Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $274.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $170.00.

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.33.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology stock opened at $218.64 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $99.80 and a 12-month high of $219.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.