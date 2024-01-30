SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.080 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 20.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

