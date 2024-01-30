Savant Capital LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

