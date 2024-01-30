Short Interest in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Rises By 14.7%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $442.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $85.94.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
