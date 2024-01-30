MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 210,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 423.5 days.

MGM China Stock Performance

MGM China stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. MGM China has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.41.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

