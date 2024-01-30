Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.86.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.