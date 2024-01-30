Paylocity (PCTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.77. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $235.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paylocity

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 89.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.