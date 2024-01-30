Paylocity (PCTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Paylocity Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.77. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $235.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 89.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
