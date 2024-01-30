National Fuel Gas (NFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $60.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $2,163,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $275,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after buying an additional 40,124 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.