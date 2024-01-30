Short Interest in Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Expands By 27.2%

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 369,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Comba Telecom Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS:COBJF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Comba Telecom Systems has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

