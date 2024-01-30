BILL (BILL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. BILL has set its Q2 guidance at $0.35-0.44 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.64-1.97 EPS.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. On average, analysts expect BILL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE BILL opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. BILL has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $405,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,725.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $1,844,675 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BILL by 1,278.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in BILL in the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.