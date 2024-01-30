Paylocity (PCTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Paylocity has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $235.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,959,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,316,000 after acquiring an additional 66,201 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

