Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Corning also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

Corning Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

