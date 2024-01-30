Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in January

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 527,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Mitsubishi Materials Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MIMTF opened at C$17.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.20. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52-week low of C$17.10 and a 52-week high of C$18.60.
About Mitsubishi Materials
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Materials
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- United Parcel Service: UPS stock is going down, opportunity?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop, time to buy the dip?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.