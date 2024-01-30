Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in January

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 527,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Mitsubishi Materials Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MIMTF opened at C$17.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.20. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52-week low of C$17.10 and a 52-week high of C$18.60.

Get Mitsubishi Materials alerts:

About Mitsubishi Materials

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.