Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.77 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77, RTT News reports. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.13.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2,181.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

