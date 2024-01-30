Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Barclays

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

NYSE:BXP opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

