Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Barclays

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BXP
Boston Properties Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Celsius stock finally cools off…analysts warm up to it
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.