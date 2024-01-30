Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLUY opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

