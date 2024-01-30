Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MLLUY opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.64.
Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile
