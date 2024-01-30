MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in January

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 384,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,862,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MedMen Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. MedMen Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

MedMen Enterprises Company Profile

Recommended Stories

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer in the United States. The company provides products under the MedMen Red and LuxLyte brand names. As of June 25, 2022, it operated 19 stores in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, and Massachusetts. MedMen Enterprises Inc is based in Los Angeles, California.

