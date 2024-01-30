Osmosis (OSMO) 1-Day Volume Tops $34.87 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $833.71 million and $34.87 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.
Osmosis Coin Profile
Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.
Buying and Selling Osmosis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
