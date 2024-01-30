Lisk (LSK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $97.40 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $204.18 million and approximately $97.40 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00003314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002294 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002267 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002066 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

