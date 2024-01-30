Siacoin Reaches Market Cap of $493.55 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Siacoin has a market cap of $493.55 million and approximately $41.62 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,253.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00156683 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.93 or 0.00554708 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009184 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00057006 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00373221 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00167918 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,277,015,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,252,139,905 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
