Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Price Performance

Shares of LNDAF stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

About Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, medical, assistance, and fire insurance; and reinsurance products. The company is also involved in the provision of vehicle repair services; and provides insurance brokerage, claims management, claims related repair work, and other specialized household services.

