Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marks and Spencer Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.60.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

