Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Marks and Spencer Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- United Parcel Service: UPS stock is going down, opportunity?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop, time to buy the dip?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.