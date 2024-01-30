Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) PT Lowered to $47.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,448.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,800. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after acquiring an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 146.1% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 920,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 546,224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,501,000 after purchasing an additional 307,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after purchasing an additional 223,059 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

