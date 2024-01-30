Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GBCI. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of GBCI opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5,892.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after buying an additional 911,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after buying an additional 706,833 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,634,000 after buying an additional 568,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

