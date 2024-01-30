Short Interest in Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Decreases By 7.4%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Lojas Renner Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LRENY opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Lojas Renner has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

Lojas Renner Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lojas Renner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRENY

About Lojas Renner

(Get Free Report)

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.